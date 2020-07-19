Rosetta Stone Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,176 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,261% compared to the typical volume of 154 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,598 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

RST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.