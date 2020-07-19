Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $19,884,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $225.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

