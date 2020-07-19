Robert Walters (LON:RWA) PT Lowered to GBX 350

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 365 ($4.49) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 400 ($4.92) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 384.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Robert Walters has a 1-year low of GBX 214 ($2.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 614 ($7.56). The company has a market cap of $304.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

