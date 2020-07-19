Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,209,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.