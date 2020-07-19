Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $2.26. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 1,582,900 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 138.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.95% of Riot Blockchain worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

