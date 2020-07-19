Richard Bungay Sells 41,873 Shares of Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) Stock

Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) insider Richard Bungay sold 41,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total value of £12,561.90 ($15,458.90).

LON DNL opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday. Diurnal Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 47 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.58.

About Diurnal Group

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

