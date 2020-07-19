Richard Bungay Sells 41,873 Shares of Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) Stock

Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) insider Richard Bungay sold 41,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total value of £12,561.90 ($15,458.90).
LON DNL opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Friday. Diurnal Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 47 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.58.
About Diurnal Group
Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.