RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.72. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 111,200 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 53.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Arnhold LLC owned 0.42% of RiceBran Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.