Rexnord’s (RXN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RXN. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexnord from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $142,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,257,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,261.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,045 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

