Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.26-1.29 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.26-1.29 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $41.25 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Capital One Financial cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

