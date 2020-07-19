Reviewing Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Verisign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Verisign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Verisign and Powerbridge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisign 0 2 1 0 2.33 Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verisign currently has a consensus price target of $229.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.01%. Powerbridge Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.17%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than Verisign.

Profitability

This table compares Verisign and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisign 63.33% -54.28% 42.46% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Verisign has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verisign and Powerbridge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisign $1.23 billion 18.73 $612.30 million $5.15 38.78 Powerbridge Technologies $20.09 million 1.22 -$10.79 million N/A N/A

Verisign has higher revenue and earnings than Powerbridge Technologies.

Summary

Verisign beats Powerbridge Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides root zone maintainer services. VeriSign, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

