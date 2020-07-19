Reviewing Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NYSE:TCPC)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Universal Insurance pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Insurance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Universal Insurance and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 2.82% 8.42% 2.50% BlackRock TCP Capital -33.37% 12.22% 5.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Universal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Insurance and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.41%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 26.22%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Insurance has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and BlackRock TCP Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $939.35 million 0.60 $46.51 million $1.18 14.72 BlackRock TCP Capital $195.17 million 2.73 $30.58 million $1.61 5.72

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

