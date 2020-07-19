Reviewing Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) & Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 29.20% 11.26% 1.45% Banner 21.27% 8.89% 1.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Banner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 2.18 $142.94 million $4.32 7.15 Banner $607.63 million 2.05 $146.28 million $4.38 8.08

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Bancorp and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Banner 0 2 2 0 2.50

Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 54.41%. Banner has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Banner.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banner beats Eagle Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; residential mortgage loans; and real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, it provides commercial and retail insurance products through a referral arrangement. The company serves sole proprietorships, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations, associations, and individuals, as well as investors. It operates 20 banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 182 branch offices, including 179 Banner Bank branches and 3 Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 17 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.