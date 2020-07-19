Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTRX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $298,850. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 103.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

RTRX opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 57.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

