Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) VP Russell B. Kuhlman Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $252,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:RVP opened at $9.10 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 229.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

