Research Analysts Set Expectations for PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Shares of PNC opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.82.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

