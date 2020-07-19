Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fastenal’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

FAST has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

FAST opened at $44.20 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

