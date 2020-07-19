Research Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

FANG opened at $39.02 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

