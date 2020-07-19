Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) PT Raised to GBX 570 at Goldman Sachs Group

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 570 ($7.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 540 ($6.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rentokil Initial to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 420 ($5.17) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 468.82 ($5.77).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 554.40 ($6.82) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.06 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 549.40 ($6.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 504.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 468.16. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47.

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £477.40 ($587.50), for a total value of £1,432,200 ($1,762,490.77).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.