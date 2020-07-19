Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Renasant were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Renasant by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 5,495.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 981,059 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Renasant by 140.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Renasant by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.35. Renasant Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $144.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Heyer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.