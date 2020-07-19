Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Baidu by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Baidu by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.55.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.94.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

