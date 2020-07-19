Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,951. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.47.

Shares of ORLY opened at $431.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.88 and a 200 day moving average of $392.31. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

