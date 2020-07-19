Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.18. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

