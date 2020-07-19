Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 982 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,156,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after buying an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after buying an additional 316,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after buying an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $199.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.61 and its 200 day moving average is $163.68. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $200.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,546 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,405 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

