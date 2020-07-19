Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 43,399 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,399 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,356,000 after purchasing an additional 435,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 105.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 121,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of WU stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

