Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,698 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $8,731,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $216,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 120,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $90.59 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.