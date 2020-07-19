Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 25,348 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,348 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after buying an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

