Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,363 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.06.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

