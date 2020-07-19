Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,615 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.15.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $196,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $155.83 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $156.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

