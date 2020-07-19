Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,517 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $377,147,000 after acquiring an additional 259,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra downgraded General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

