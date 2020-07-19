Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,428 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE WCN opened at $102.39 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.