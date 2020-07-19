Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,411 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

ALXN stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

