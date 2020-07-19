Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,173 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.82.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.