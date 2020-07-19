Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after buying an additional 1,557,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,920,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.97.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.