Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Welltower by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 103,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 396,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Welltower by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Edward Jones downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.23.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

