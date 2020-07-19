Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.37. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

