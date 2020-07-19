Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

BXP stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

