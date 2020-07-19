Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,494 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of EOG opened at $47.16 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

