Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $316.82 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $324.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.