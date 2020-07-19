Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

