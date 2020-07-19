Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

