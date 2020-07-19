Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.44 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.32.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $125.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.59. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $130.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

