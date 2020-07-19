Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,181 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 409.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Insiders have acquired 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.