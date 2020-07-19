Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.93 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $5,368,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

