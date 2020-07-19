Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 611,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Monster Beverage by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 539,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after buying an additional 60,562 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $74.22 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

