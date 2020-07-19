Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $526,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,050,000 after buying an additional 2,086,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $91,299,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

EMR opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

