Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock opened at $349.85 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $352.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,467 shares in the company, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.