Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $129.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.23. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

