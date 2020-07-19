Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after buying an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,243,000 after buying an additional 83,197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ONEOK by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after buying an additional 393,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,719,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

