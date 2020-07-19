Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 3,430 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $113.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

