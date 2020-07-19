Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,913 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,256,000 after purchasing an additional 518,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

